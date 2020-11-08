Classical Notes: NCH hosts a terrific line-up for the armchair music lover

Some jealous neighbours have reminded me that I can’t be very busy at the moment. They assume that because my trips to the National Concert Hall are not what they used to be that I have plenty of time on my hands to be doing other important things – like raking up sloppy leaves.
Well, no, that is not the case at all. In fact, I had been trying all last week to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team