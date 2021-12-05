Classical Notes: NCH celebrates with a real blast of a New World

Celebrations of various kinds have gone down like skittles during the pandemic, but the NCH is determined to push out the boat this Friday (December 10) to celebrate its own 40th anniversary. So what better than with an all-time symphonic favourite, the ‘From The New World’ Symphony.

This is a real humdinger of a musical treat that bursts not just with the tunes and rhythms of Antonín Dvořák’s lucrative sojourn in New York, but...