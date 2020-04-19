Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Musicians scramble to save their livelihoods from ravages of Covid crisis

The government has been accused of mustering an inadequate response to the coronavirus in the shape of its €1 million Arts Council fund

19th April, 2020
2
Irish National Opera‘s Madama Butterfly

The reaction to the government’s supports for the performing arts and culture sector has been largely negative since they were announced a few weeks ago. The main criticism is regarding support of freelance artists and solo performers, who fall outside the strict guideline set by the Arts Council for special aid for loss of their livelihoods due to Covid-19.

The pressure group, National Campaign for the Arts (NCFA), says that during...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: The Strokes, Simon Cullen, Ron Sexsmith

A seminal NYC band and a cult Canadian legend both return with best work in years; and an Irish electro-popper creates engaging ambient minimalism

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago

Ed O’Brien: ‘I had to let go of what others would think’

The Radiohead guitarist could be forgiven for being upset that Covid-19 has scuppered his plans for touring his first solo album, but as he recovers from the virus himself, he is happy just to have the record out in the world

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago

Album reviews: Ezra Furman, Lucinda Williams, Laura Marling

A TV show soundtrack and two confessional albums from female singer-songwriters are reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea | 1 week ago