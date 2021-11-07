Subscribe Today
Classical Notes: Murrihy dons the mantle of Carmen with INO

The Kerry-born mezzosoprano is to star as the seductive gypsy in a new production at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Dick O'Riordan
7th November, 2021
Paula Murrihy: playing Carmen at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin

The very name Carmen generates frissons of excitement in the opera world. Major stars line up to play the lead role in Bizet’s bewitching opera and there is not a soprano – or increasingly mezzosoprano – who would not wish to have the role listed in her repertoire.

So the news that an Irish singer, the terrific Kerry-born mezzo Paula Murrihy, is to star as the gypsy temptress in a major new Dublin...

