Classical Notes: Met lines up top stars to keep opera fans happy

Met Stars Live in Concert, announced last week, will feature operatic megastars such as Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Bryn Terfel and Renée Fleming

There are huge numbers of famous opera stars around the world currently unemployed – even the greatest names we have today. It doesn’t seem morally right that such fantastic talent has been silenced and forced into gardening or bringing the dog for a walk three times a day, just to put in the time....