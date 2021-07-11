Classical Notes: Kilkenny beckons with a killer opera in its castle
Rescheduled for August 5-15, the Kilkenny Arts Festival’s flagship event will be an outdoor production of Richard Strauss’s Elektra in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle
The number of major arts and cultural groups that were stopped in their tracks due to Covid-19 amounted to an unfairness of, well, classical proportions. Even more dismaying was the number of music companies that had just experienced sweeping changes in their own structures and were all keyed-up to begin a new era.
Think, for instance, of Wexford Festival Opera, which had seen the finale of David Agler’s 16-year reign and the arrival of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Classical Notes: A miracle for Rattle, but misery for most British musicians
The ongoing Covid-19 restrictions are causing such disruption to British players that many are contemplating a move to Europe, or even a change of career
David Kitt interview: ‘I was trying to connect with a time that was simpler’
In early 2020, the acclaimed singer-songwriter was set to move to Australia – but then the pandemic struck. Now he has responded by revisiting his creative past, reworking 20 songs from his back catalogue
Rhythm Nation: Caimin Gilmore picks the playlist
Caimin Gilmore of Crash Ensemble and Sun Collective chooses the tracks that are inspiring him right now
Rhythm Nation: Sonny Condell picks the playlist
The musician from Scullion chooses that songs that have inspired him over the years