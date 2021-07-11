Classical Notes: Kilkenny beckons with a killer opera in its castle

The number of major arts and cultural groups that were stopped in their tracks due to Covid-19 amounted to an unfairness of, well, classical proportions. Even more dismaying was the number of music companies that had just experienced sweeping changes in their own structures and were all keyed-up to begin a new era.

Think, for instance, of Wexford Festival Opera, which had seen the finale of David Agler’s 16-year reign and the arrival of the...