Classical Notes: It’s Bach to baroque as happy birthdays coincide at NCH
The Irish Baroque Orchestra will mark its 25th birthday with a performance of JS Bach’s fabled Brandenburg Concertos at Dublin’s National Concert Hall, which itself is celebrating a special anniversary
There is a happy confluence of anniversaries in the Refractions classical series to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the National Concert Hall.
The Irish Baroque Orchestra (IBO), which is celebrating its 25th birthday, marks the event with Johann Sebastian Bach’s magnificent Brandenburg Concertos, which were first printed in 1721 and are one of the composer’s most enduring achievements. This concert is live, but is also being live-streamed.
All sorts of important innovations...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around
Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing
Director Rosetta Cucchi is determined to make a splash with a programme of more than 50 separate events this October