Classical Notes: It’s Bach to baroque as happy birthdays coincide at NCH

There is a happy confluence of anniversaries in the Refractions classical series to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the National Concert Hall.

The Irish Baroque Orchestra (IBO), which is celebrating its 25th birthday, marks the event with Johann Sebastian Bach’s magnificent Brandenburg Concertos, which were first printed in 1721 and are one of the composer’s most enduring achievements. This concert is live, but is also being live-streamed.

All sorts of important innovations...