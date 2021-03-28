Classical Notes: INO turns Puccini’s tragic tale into a glowing victory

Irish National Opera (INO) has been galloping ahead during the lockdowns in coming up with innovative ways to extricate itself – and the great talents it represents – from the numbing grip of the pandemic. Most of its methods so far have been of the virtual kind, but its full-blown concert performance of the bullet-proof tearjerker, La Bohème, at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre stepped its defiance up a notch and treated viewers to a night’s...