Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Classical Notes: INO turns Puccini’s tragic tale into a glowing victory

A full-blown concert of the legendary opera La Bohème for an online audience was more intimate and moving than many a live performance

Dick O'Riordan
28th March, 2021
Classical Notes: INO turns Puccini’s tragic tale into a glowing victory
Celine Byrne operating at the height of her powers in Irish National Opera’s production of La Bohème. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Irish National Opera (INO) has been galloping ahead during the lockdowns in coming up with innovative ways to extricate itself – and the great talents it represents – from the numbing grip of the pandemic. Most of its methods so far have been of the virtual kind, but its full-blown concert performance of the bullet-proof tearjerker, La Bohème, at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre stepped its defiance up a notch and treated viewers to a night’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

John Spillane: his new album 100 Snow White Horses is out on April 2

Rhythm Nation: John Spillane selects the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 1 hour ago
Wild Youth: ‘The energy in the room when you perform is very difficult to explain. All we know has been taken away from us’

Forever changes: Wild Youth interviewed

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 hour ago
Justin Bieber: pleasant but hollow

Album reviews: Justin Bieber, Tune-Yards, Loney Dear

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 hour ago
Brian Crosby left one of Ireland’s most successful groups, Bell X1, to become a soundtrack/ambient composer

Album reviews: Brian Crosby, [Indistinct Chatter] and For Those I Love

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1