Classical Notes: INO brings Scotland’s dark Lighthouse on tour of Ireland

Irish National Opera has just begun a nationwide tour with the opera The Lighthouse, which will be staged in eight locations across Ireland during the next three weeks, including three performances in Dublin’s O’Reilly Theatre.

Directed by Edwina Casey and performed by tenor Gavan Ring, baritone Ben McAteer, bass John Molloy, and the Irish National Opera Orchestra, this opera takes its audience on a journey to the Fladda Isles of Scotland...