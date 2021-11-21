Subscribe Today
Classical Notes: INO brings Scotland’s dark Lighthouse on tour of Ireland

Peter Maxwell Davies’ atmospheric opera based on an unexplained incident on a remote Scottish lighthouse in 1900 is on a nationwide tour until mid December

Dick O'Riordan
21st November, 2021
Ben McAteer (baritone) and John Molloy (bass) are pictured with Elaine Kelly, conductor of The Lighthouse, now on national tour with Irish National Opera. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne

Irish National Opera has just begun a nationwide tour with the opera The Lighthouse, which will be staged in eight locations across Ireland during the next three weeks, including three performances in Dublin’s O’Reilly Theatre.

Directed by Edwina Casey and performed by tenor Gavan Ring, baritone Ben McAteer, bass John Molloy, and the Irish National Opera Orchestra, this opera takes its audience on a journey to the Fladda Isles of Scotland...

