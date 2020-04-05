Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: In an uncertain world, musicians count the huge cost of coronavirus

The mass shutdown of the entertainment industry, along with everything else, has left most classical musicians in this country living from hand to mouth

5th April, 2020
Many musicians have had their livelihoods ruined by the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Getty

Who is speaking for musicians and singers during the coronavirus disaster?  Judging by the political soundings for life after Covid-19, they seem to be the ones left behind as government agencies frantically try to plot a way out of the economic crisis that will surely follow.

But most musicians operate in a totally uncontrolled gig-economy world where financial cover is somewhere between little and nothing at all.  Freelance artists – even those with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Dua Lipa, Margaret Glaspy, Pearl Jam

Pop perfection from a true star, an earnest misfire from an experimenting songwriter, and a collaborative effort from 1990s legends

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

Classical Notes: Carmen vanishes, but INO finds solace in virtual reality

Fergus Sheil of Irish National Opera is refusing to remain despondent for long at the enforced shelving of his production of Carmen at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Dick O'Riordan | 1 week ago

Album reviews: Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Morrissey

Donald Glover’s high-concept album is oddly underwhelming; a ‘successful’ Abel Tesfaye is a bit hard to love; and Mozz’s sonically finest album in years is let down by its lyrics

John Walshe | 1 week ago