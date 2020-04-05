Classical Notes: In an uncertain world, musicians count the huge cost of coronavirus

Who is speaking for musicians and singers during the coronavirus disaster? Judging by the political soundings for life after Covid-19, they seem to be the ones left behind as government agencies frantically try to plot a way out of the economic crisis that will surely follow.
But most musicians operate in a totally uncontrolled gig-economy world where financial cover is somewhere between little and nothing at all. Freelance artists – even those with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team