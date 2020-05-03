Classical Notes: How to save composers from the coronavirus wrecking ball

“It’s like we were hit by a wrecking ball and smashed into smithereens, but we must somehow put our whole business act back together again,” said Linda O’Shea Farren of the Contemporary Music Centre (CMC).
O’Shea Farren is information officer for an organisation that represents a whole swathe of contemporary musicians across Ireland. CMC recently sent a list of measures to culture minister Josepha Madigan on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team