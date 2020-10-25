Sunday October 25, 2020
Classical Notes: Germany’s top opera house hails anti-Covid success

A pilot project involving an audience of 500 people at Munich’s Bayerische Staatsoper reports no increase in Covid-19 infections

25th October, 2020
3
Baritone Sean Michael Plumb and the Rheingold Quartet rehearse for a concert at the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich. Photo: Getty

Munich’s Bayerische Staatsoper, one of the world’s leading opera houses and the biggest in Germany, has issued the interim results of a pilot project to determine the effect of having an audience of 500 during live opera concerts.

It reports that the results of the experiment so far show that the risks of Covid-19 infection did not increase. The findings should bring a ray of hope into the lives of the managers...

