Classical Notes: Festival jazzes up female composers’ agenda

The Finding a Voice festival is back for its third year in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, delving ever deeper into music by women composers. So far, it has highlighted more than 50 different women, from the 12th century to the present day.

Women creators have featured regularly during the past year in the classical arena alone, but Clonmel has spread its net much further afield and includes many eras and genres. This year jazz and traditional music...