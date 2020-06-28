Classical Notes: Early music with burning issues at stake

Out of the blue, the Red Book of Ossory dropped through my letterbox recently. Not the book itself, of course, which is a 14th-century manuscript housed in St Canice’s Cathedral, Kilkenny, but the title of a new CD that records in a strange and fascinating way what the Red Book, a collection of 70 vellum ‘pages’ depicting the tempestuous 45-year anti-heretics ‘reign’ of Bishop Richard Ledred is all about....