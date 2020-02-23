Sunday February 23, 2020
Classical Notes: Crash and Bang as Dublin booms to sound of the new

New Music Dublin is back, bringing with it a stellar array of artists from Crash Ensemble to the Ligeti Quartet

23rd February, 2020
Bang on a Can will perform at the New Music Dublin festival on February 29

Some say that contemporary music is mainly for musicians, but that doesn’t explain the surge of excitement that runs through the music system generally when festivals like New Music Dublin comes to town.

There is nothing like an explosion of thrilling new compositions to whet the appetite of new audiences, and that is exactly what this festival generates. ‘Expect the Unexpected’ could be the mantra for this annual bash.

