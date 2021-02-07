Classical Notes: Clonmel festival to shed a light on Felix Mendelssohn’s super sister

We all know that Vivaldi specialised in the Seasons, but who wrote about the Months? It was Mendelssohn, and not the he, but the she.

Felix’s sibling Fanny – marriage name Hensel – may not have reached the fabulous musical heights of her famous brother, but her achievements were substantial enough for her to be rated in later years as a composer of interest. That perception, though, has been further re-evaluated upwards since the 1980s,...