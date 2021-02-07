Classical Notes: Clonmel festival to shed a light on Felix Mendelssohn’s super sister
Fanny Mendelssohn finally emerges from her sibling’s long shadow as her work is showcased in an upcoming performance at the Finding A Voice festival
We all know that Vivaldi specialised in the Seasons, but who wrote about the Months? It was Mendelssohn, and not the he, but the she.
Felix’s sibling Fanny – marriage name Hensel – may not have reached the fabulous musical heights of her famous brother, but her achievements were substantial enough for her to be rated in later years as a composer of interest. That perception, though, has been further re-evaluated upwards since the 1980s,...
