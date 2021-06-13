Classical Notes: Choral group kickstarts its comeback on Shared Ground
Chamber Choir Ireland’s performance of a new work by English composer Alec Roth will be streamed live from All Hallows in Drumcondra on June 27
Every area of music has had its woes during the lockdowns, but few if any can have suffered more than the choral sector, which has been gagged both literally and metaphorically. So it’s especially pleasing and uplifting to see that Chamber Choir Ireland is currently rehearsing for the Irish premiere performance of Shared Ground, a deeply moving work by the English composer Alec Roth, under guest director Bernie Sherlock.
The concert will be...
