Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Carmen vanishes, but INO finds solace in virtual reality

Fergus Sheil of Irish National Opera is refusing to remain despondent for long at the enforced shelving of his production of Carmen at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

29th March, 2020
2
Riccardo Novaro (Dandini) Tata Erraught (Cinderella) & Andrew Owens (Ramiro)

It is seldom indeed that an opera director is given the opportunity to avail of the prized ‘tailpiece’ slot on RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland. But these are weird times and Fergus Sheil, artistic director of Irish National Opera, did his best to sound positive in the face of the company’s distress at having to cancel the performance of its most recent project, Carmen, at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Morrissey

Donald Glover’s high-concept album is oddly underwhelming; a ‘successful’ Abel Tesfaye is a bit hard to love; and Mozz’s sonically finest album in years is let down by its lyrics

John Walshe | 2 hours ago

Classical Notes: It’s Cellissimo in Galway, and for years to come

It’s hard to know how 2020 will unfold, but the Galway Cello, created from local timbers as part of the European City of Culture programme, will stand the test of time

Dick O'Riordan | 1 week ago

Album reviews: Sufjan Stevens, the Orb, Niall Horan

Stevens disappoints with an unremarkable New Age/ambient collection of songs

Nadine O’Regan | 1 week ago