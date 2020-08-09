Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Can virtual Seraglio help music break out of its real-life abduction?

We rarely get the opportunity to watch classical music performances on television, so turning RTÉ2 into an arts channel – at least part of the time – could be a solution

9th August, 2020
2
Claudia Boyle, the soprano, who has the role of Konstanza in the Irish National Opera’s mini series Seraglio. Picture: Frances Marshall

Irish National Opera’s mini series Seraglio was a veritable kebab of enchanting things. Certainly, there was some inconvenience involved in that viewers had to tune in twice a week, via INO’s YouTube or Facebook channel, to see how the à la Turk storyline progressed over the month of July.

But it was well worth the effort as, overall, this proved to be entertainment with a new-age cutting edge that provided much...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mick Flannery: ‘I was reluctant to see myself as the product. I was always more interested in the songwriting’

The singer-songwriter has a new album of old favourites which he recorded as a ‘thank you’ to his band members and sound engineers who will share in its proceeds. But despite this being his seventh album, self-doubt is never far away

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

Fia Moon’s star is rising

If it weren’t for a certain pesky virus, the talented Irish R&B artist would be gathering fame and fortune on the tour circuit right now. Instead, she’s taking her music online in generous collaborative projects

Andrea Cleary | 3 hours ago

Rhythm Nation: D Cullen

The Dublin songwriter with shades of Elvis Costello shares

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago