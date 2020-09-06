Classical Notes: Calling all talented teens for a €5,000 classical prize

Fifteen-year-old trombonist Charlie Casey, from St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar School in Dublin, has sent out the call for all secondary school musicians throughout Ireland who want to take part in this year’s Frank Maher Classical Music Awards.

The contest has seven finalists, and has been an invaluable boost to secondary school musicians since its launch 19 years ago.

It was the brainchild of Emmet O’Reilly, chairman of Top Security Group, to honour...