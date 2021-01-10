Classical Notes: British musicians bearing the brunt of bothersome Brexit
To their chagrin, classical musicians have been left off Britain’s list of workers allowed to enter the EU, leading to calls for a swift solution to the mess
Britain’s freelance musicians are working themselves into a furious crescendo because of the effect Brexit will have on their ability to continue making a decent living in the business.
They feel Boris Johnson has left them high and dry again with the final act in the big break-up. Musicians have not been included on the list of workers – known as “independent professionals" – allowed to enter the EU, including Ireland, without special...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Album reviews: Sleaford Mods, Hauser and Barry Gibb & Friends
Politically charged electro-punk, a tribute to Ennio Morricone and a Gibb brother playing country are this week’s picks
Rhythm Nation: Sam Blake picks the tunes
The English-born crime writer selects the tracks that shaped her life and musical outlook
Learning to fly: Tolü Makay interview
A few years ago, Tolü Makay was on the verge of burnout – but career changes and life choices brought the songwriter to an infinitely better place
Classical Notes: A clarion call of hope from Great Music in Irish Houses
The festival failed to happen last year, but bounced back on New Year’s Eve with an evocative and moving performance of Messiaën