Sunday August 16, 2020
Classical Notes: A stunning win for young Irish soprano in Romania

Ava Dodd scooped the top prize at the International Grand Prix in Bucharest

16th August, 2020
Ava Dodd, the soprano from Dublin, has just won the International Grand Prix of Romania on her first venture abroad in international competition. Photo: Orla Murray/Son Photographic

Covid-19 has been a nightmare for singers everywhere, but young Dublin soprano Ava Dodd is currently living the dream, having just won the International Grand Prix of Romania, the east European country’s most prestigious opera competition.

Dodd, who has just turned 22, was highlighted recently in this column for being the recipient of this year’s €15,000 music bursary from the RDS. In the recent past she has also won the Festival of Voice,...

