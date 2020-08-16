Classical Notes: A stunning win for young Irish soprano in Romania

Covid-19 has been a nightmare for singers everywhere, but young Dublin soprano Ava Dodd is currently living the dream, having just won the International Grand Prix of Romania, the east European country’s most prestigious opera competition.

Dodd, who has just turned 22, was highlighted recently in this column for being the recipient of this year’s €15,000 music bursary from the RDS. In the recent past she has also won the Festival of Voice,...