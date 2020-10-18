Classical Notes: A noble effort brings top opera singers within the castle walls

Three of Ireland’s most radiant mezzo-sopranos are being featured in live-streamed concerts from three of the country’s most prestigious heritage sites as the result of a collaboration between Irish National Opera and the Office of Public Works. All the concerts will be accompanied by socially distanced orchestras.

The terrific trio of Tara Erraught, Paula Murrihy and Sharon Carty represent the talents who have risen to the top at home and have...