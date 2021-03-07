Subscribe Today
Classical Notes: A modern treat dressed in a baroque ’n’ roll scandal

Giusto Ferdinando Tenducci was a famous Italian singer of the early baroque period who eloped with the teenage daughter of a leading Dublin lawyer, causing consternation in high society

Dick O'Riordan
7th March, 2021
Tara Erraught, mezzo-soprano launches the The Trials of Tenducci in the garden of Marsh's Library, Dublin. The disc features songs and music associated with the Italian castrato Giusto Tenducci, an opera superstar of his day, who sang in Dublin in the 1760s. Tenducci created a huge scandal by eloping with his Irish singing student, teenager Dorothea Maunsell, to get married in Cork, resulting in him getting locked up in Cork gaol. Picture: Mark Stedman

Irish Baroque Orchestra maestro Peter Whelan has just released an intriguing record that adds to our growing store of knowledge surrounding the very early days of baroque and classical music in Dublin. It's called The Trials of Tenducci and it is to be welcomed, following as it does his compellingly interesting Welcome Home, Mr Dubourg, which not too long ago focused on the English violinist who dominated Dublin’s music scene right across the Handel years....

