Classical Notes: A master whose legacy went far beyond spaghetti Westerns

The Academy Awards eventually woke up in an embarrassing sweat in 2016 and gave Ennio Morricone an Oscar for his soundtracking of The Hateful Eight (a mere honorary award had come his way a decade earlier). This film barely registers with classical music folk, other than the fact that it was another Quentin Tarantino bloodbath with the customary wash of violence and squirming tension. However, the action was not in the arid and sweaty landscapes...