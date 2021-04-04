Classical Notes: A Crash course in the unexpected for MusicTown
The groundbreaking collective Crash Ensemble will be the star turn at this month’s MusicTown festival
One of the really exciting things about Crash Ensemble is that you can never really get a grip on it musically.
This collective of musicians playing adventurous, groundbreaking music was founded in 1997 by composer Donnacha Dennehy. They regularly perform with artists from diverse musical backgrounds; they move about in ways you would not expect, reinforcing the unpredictable nature of their creativity.
Crash Ensemble are as anarchic as the name they chose for themselves indicates. Their...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Classical Notes: INO turns Puccini’s tragic tale into a glowing victory
A full-blown concert of the legendary opera La Bohème for an online audience was more intimate and moving than many a live performance
Rhythm Nation: John Spillane selects the playlist
The Cork-based singer-songwriter picks the tunes that mean the most to him
Forever changes: Wild Youth interviewed
Battered and bereft from their loss of live performances due to lockdown, Dublin pop-dance outfit are climbing from the canvas with a sparkling new EP, Forever Girl
Album reviews: Justin Bieber, Tune-Yards, Loney Dear
A teen idol, an art-pop auteur and a Swedish experimentalist are all reviewed this week