Classical Notes: A Crash course in the unexpected for MusicTown

One of the really exciting things about Crash Ensemble is that you can never really get a grip on it musically.

This collective of musicians playing adventurous, groundbreaking music was founded in 1997 by composer Donnacha Dennehy. They regularly perform with artists from diverse musical backgrounds; they move about in ways you would not expect, reinforcing the unpredictable nature of their creativity.

Crash Ensemble are as anarchic as the name they chose for themselves indicates. Their...