Christy Moore: ‘I need to distract myself from the loss of a way of life’

There are decades of great Irish music lost in the mire of history. Record labels that were once thriving cultural hubs are now dormant, and much of their music languishes as untapped folders abandoned deep in the system of an industry that constantly devours itself.
The 1970s and 1980s produced many great Irish folk and traditional records that have slipped through the cracks, not to mention the fingers of the very musicians who made them....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team