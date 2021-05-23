Bob Dylan: the ‘ragged clown’ who never stopped shifting shape

Do you remember your first Bob Dylan? For me – aged 13 in 1987, my curiosity piqued by the Waterboys performing Maggie’s Farm – it was the slightly blurry guy staring from the cover of Blonde On Blonde: suede coat, chequered scarf, a quizzical gaze on his geometrically fascinating face. Even his hair looked drugged.

Or perhaps it was the wired little scarecrow in a black suit, zipping through DA Pennebaker’s 1967 documentary Don’t Look...