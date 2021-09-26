Behind the mask: Susan O’Neill interviewed
The Irish singer/songwriter, currently touring the US to promote her acclaimed new album with Mick Flannery, sees performing live as 'a wonderful way of trying on different pieces of your soul’
It’s official: live music is back. Sure, there are notable changes: the masked, distanced audiences seem a little unsure about the new rules and it’s the hand sanitising stations rather than a bustling bar that create the scent of alcohol. All uncertainty, however, seems to melt away when the hush descends – the first few notes ring out and we remember just what we’ve been missing over the past 18 months....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around
Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing
Director Rosetta Cucchi is determined to make a splash with a programme of more than 50 separate events this October