Album reviews: Will Young, Willy Mason, Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson

A former Pop Idol winner, an acclaimed NY singer-songwriter and a duo of ambient folkies are reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea
8th August, 2021
Will Young’s is an album of cover versions written or co-written by women.

POP

Will Young: Crying on the Bathroom Floor (Cooking Vinyl)

The only thing a pop star of a certain vintage can do to thwart expectations is to deviate from the norm, and that’s exactly what former Pop Idol winner Will Young has done with Crying on the Bathroom Floor, an album of cover versions written (or co-written) by women. Interestingly, Young has chosen somewhat left-of-centre writers, including Bat for Lashes, Solange,...

Related Stories

Rosetta Cucchi has amassed an agenda of more than 50 separate events, many of them with live audiences that adhere to the social restrictions of the day.

Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing

Music Dick O'Riordan 9 hours ago
Roisin Dwyer’s radio show Rip It Up goes out every Wednesday night on 103.2 Dublin City FM.

Rhythm Nation: Roisin Dwyer selects the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 9 hours ago
Billie Eilish: possessed of the necessary weaponry to withstand the onslaught of the world’s attention. Picture: Icon

On top of the world: the dizzying ascent of pop sensation Billie Eilish

Music Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago
Myles O’Reilly, producer, and Rónán Ó Snodaigh, traditional musician, collaborated to produce Ó Snodaigh’s solo album Tá Go Maith

Interview: Musician Rónán Ó Snodaigh on finding a different route

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago

