Album reviews: Will Young, Willy Mason, Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson

POP

Will Young: Crying on the Bathroom Floor (Cooking Vinyl)

The only thing a pop star of a certain vintage can do to thwart expectations is to deviate from the norm, and that’s exactly what former Pop Idol winner Will Young has done with Crying on the Bathroom Floor, an album of cover versions written (or co-written) by women. Interestingly, Young has chosen somewhat left-of-centre writers, including Bat for Lashes, Solange,...