Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Album reviews: Tom Jones, Declan O’Rourke and Beverly Glenn-Copeland

The Welsh singer in gospel/R&B mode; a seventh album from the Irish singer/songwriter and an electronic/jazz release from 1986 are this week’s picks

Tony Clayton-Lea
18th April, 2021
Album reviews: Tom Jones, Declan O’Rourke and Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Declan O‘Rourke’s new album Arrivals plays to his strengths by aligning lucid, short story lyrics with sublime melodies and scrupulous guitar playing

Tom Jones

Surrounded By Time (EMI)

In a plucky about-face of musical styles, Tom Jones has latterly jettisoned his “Medallion Man” decades and made an authentic return to his 1960s gospel/R&B roots. Surrounded By Time, the Welshman’s third such album in less than ten years (all produced by Ethan Johns), positions him as an octogenarian pop star you’d be well advised to listen to. Excellent cover versions, all suitably chosen, include...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Murray, front left, with his band Beoga

Rhythm Nation: Eamon Murray of Beoga selects the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 10 hours ago
Naomi Louisa O’Connell joins the epic line-up of singers taking part in Irish National Opera’s new free online series called Friday Opera Explorer

Classical Notes: Could streaming be a silver lining for classical music?

Music Dick O'Riordan 10 hours ago
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi present a genre-stretching suite of folk songs on They’re Calling Me Home

Album reviews: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Imelda May and London Grammar

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago
Sam Rasmussen, far right, with his band The Paper Kites

Rhythm Nation: Sam Rasmussen of the Paper Kites selects the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1