Album reviews; Sleater-Kinney, Garbage and Marina

Sleater-Kinney

Path of Wellness (Mom + Pop)

Since the mid-90s, Sleater-Kinney have been a crucial part of not just the US indie rock music scene, but also of advancing the cause of feminism. Following the departure in 2019 of long-time drummer Janet Weiss, the band’s co-founders Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein continue to create music that’s vital. Path of Wellness (a deliberately apt post-Trump title) tackles hot-button topics such as a toxic...