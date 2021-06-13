Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Album reviews; Sleater-Kinney, Garbage and Marina

A US indie rock outfit, an American/Scottish rock band and a Welsh singer/songwriter are all reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea
13th June, 2021
Album reviews; Sleater-Kinney, Garbage and Marina
Garbage: after 20 years on the go, Shirley Manson and co remain dedicated to the art of sleek disruption with their seventh album, No Gods No Masters

Sleater-Kinney

Path of Wellness (Mom + Pop)

Since the mid-90s, Sleater-Kinney have been a crucial part of not just the US indie rock music scene, but also of advancing the cause of feminism. Following the departure in 2019 of long-time drummer Janet Weiss, the band’s co-founders Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein continue to create music that’s vital. Path of Wellness (a deliberately apt post-Trump title) tackles hot-button topics such as a toxic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Conducted by Bernie Sherlock, Chamber Choir Ireland will perform the Irish premiere of Shared Ground by Alec Roth at All Hallows Chapel in Drumcondra on June 27

Classical Notes: Choral group kickstarts its comeback on Shared Ground

Music Dick O'Riordan 5 hours ago
Willy Vlautin, described by Roddy Doyle as ’one of America’s great writers’ also singsn and plays guitar with Portland band the Delines. Picture: Maura Hickey

Rhythm Nation: Willy Vlautin picks the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 5 hours ago
Sinead O’Connor pictured in 1989: her new memoir is a fascinating read. Picture: Kevin Cummins/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor: a woman of substance

Music Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago
Andy Killian and siblings Abbey and Arann Blake make up Pretty Happy

Rhythm Nation: Pretty Happy

Music Andrew Lynch 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1