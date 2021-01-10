Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Album reviews: Sleaford Mods, Hauser and Barry Gibb & Friends

Politically charged electro-punk, a tribute to Ennio Morricone and a Gibb brother playing country are this week’s picks

Tony Clayton-Lea
10th January, 2021
Album reviews: Sleaford Mods, Hauser and Barry Gibb & Friends

POST-PUNK

Sleaford Mods

Spare Ribs (Rough Trade)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Simon Rattle: the renowned conductor accused Britain of becoming a ‘self-built cultural jail’. Picture: Tristram Kenton

Classical Notes: British musicians bearing the brunt of bothersome Brexit

Music Dick O'Riordan 5 hours ago
Sam Blake uses music in researching her crime novels

Rhythm Nation: Sam Blake picks the tunes

Music Andrew Lynch 5 hours ago
Tolü Makay: ‘When it comes to songwriting, I haven’t been taught how to do any of the things that I’m doing, but the most intuitive thing is to write about my experiences.’ Photo: Donal H Murphy

Learning to fly: Tolü Makay interview

Music Andrea Cleary 1 day ago
Violinist Katherine Hunka is one of the brilliant players who will perform Quartet for the End of Time

Classical Notes: A clarion call of hope from Great Music in Irish Houses

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1