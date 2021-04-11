Album reviews: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Imelda May and London Grammar

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch)

They’re Calling Me Home, says Limerick-based, North Carolina songwriter, singer and musician Rhiannon Giddens, is unquestionably an album borne out of the Covid-19 experience. With her life and creative partner, Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi – as well as guest performers that include Irish flautist Emer Maycock and Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu – Giddens presents a genre-stretching suite of folk...