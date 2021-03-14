Album reviews: Megan O’Neill, the Paper Kites and Loretta Lynn

Megan O’Neill

Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty (Self-released)

Writ large across Kildare singer-songwriter Megan O’Neill’s second album is the following message: life is always going to change, so you might as well get used to it. A noticeable progression from her 2018 debut Ghost of You, this follow-up touches on common topics with strong autobiographical threads running through them. The titles alone tell a story: Head Under Water, Rootless, Sometimes...