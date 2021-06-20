Album reviews: Kings of Convenience, Dani Larkin and Maroon 5

Kings of Convenience

Peace or Love (EMI)

The title of Kings of Convenience’s 2001 debut album (Quiet is the New Loud) was used by the British music media as the tagline for a new movement to write about. That the Norwegians ushered in numerous Simon & Garfunkel soundalikes isn’t in doubt, but as a scene it dwindled when the Strokes and the Libertines appeared. Loyal, long-term fans, however, will be delighted...