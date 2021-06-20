Album reviews: Kings of Convenience, Dani Larkin and Maroon 5
The Norwegian act’s first album in 12 years, a debut outing from the Irish singer and a relatively sombre offering from the American popsters are under the spotlight this week
Kings of Convenience
Peace or Love (EMI)
The title of Kings of Convenience’s 2001 debut album (Quiet is the New Loud) was used by the British music media as the tagline for a new movement to write about. That the Norwegians ushered in numerous Simon & Garfunkel soundalikes isn’t in doubt, but as a scene it dwindled when the Strokes and the Libertines appeared. Loyal, long-term fans, however, will be delighted...
