Album reviews: Katy Perry, My Sweet Beloved, Angel Olsen

POP
Katy Perry: Smile (Capitol)
Now that Taylor Swift’s superb, subdued folklore album has faded somewhat from media view, the timing is perhaps right for a more upbeat offering. As Katy Perry’s biggest hit songs (Firework, Roar, et al) prove, her strength is delivering thumping, naturally shaped positivity, and for that reason alone you can bet the album is so titled. This noted, the uniformity of some of the material undermines...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team