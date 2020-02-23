Album reviews: Justin Bieber, David Gray and Greg Dulli

Changes (RBMG/Def Jam)

There's often a desperate snobbery about Justin Bieber, but even his sternest critics – and there are plenty of them – can't deny the strength of his vocals. At 25, the Canadian superstar has already lived several lifetimes – and Changes, his first record in five years, sees him married, newly sober, and still making music, but increasingly doing it on his terms. What does that mean in practice?...