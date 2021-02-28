Album reviews: Julien Baker, Maximo Park, Wyvern Lingo
A fearless US songwriter, down-to-earth Newcastle band and resilient Bray trio are reviewed this week
INDIE/ROCK
Julien Baker
Little Oblivions (Matador)
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Wyvern Lingo make us a playlist
The Bray trio reveal the songs that inspired their latest album
Classical Notes: Female composers reap the rewards for original music
The NCH’s Female Commissioning Scheme offers established and emerging female and female-identifying composers from all musical idioms a platform to create work
David Gray interview: ‘All that matters is the thing you’re doing and how much heart, energy and creativity you’re giving it’
He should be on his 20th anniversary White Ladder tour right now, but with that on hold, the singer-songwriter has taken the opportunity to release a new record, one that has an Irish connection
Classical Notes: Pianist Garvey leads us to West Wicklow, via Berlin
Fiachra Garvey of West Wicklow Festival is advertising his event with a streamed concert from the German capital