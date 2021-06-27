Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Album reviews: John Grant, Kojaque and Modest Mouse

A small-town boy’s candid stories blend pain and wit; a forceful, elegant hip hop love triangle comes to town; and US psych-pop experimentalists present first album in six years

Tony Clayton-Lea
27th June, 2021
Album reviews: John Grant, Kojaque and Modest Mouse
John Grant ably balances pain and wit on Boy from Michigan

John Grant

Boy from Michigan (Bella Union)

John Grant never avoids the confession box. Recorded and written in his Icelandic base, and produced by Welsh musician Cate le Bon, the songs here fizz with his signature autobiographical candour. As the title references, much of this album harks back to his early and conflicted life as a gay man in small-town America. Where there is pain, however, there is also wit, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sonny Condell, centre, with his band Scullion who have recorded a new version of their Ulysses-inspired track The Fruit Smelling Shop

Rhythm Nation: Sonny Condell picks the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 2 hours ago
Faye O’Rourke: ‘I am a very liberal person, but I will always question things.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Interview: Faye O’Rourke of Soda Blonde on starting fresh

Music Andrea Cleary 2 hours ago
Rachel Goode in Irish National Opera’s A Thing I Cannot Name which will be streamed online next month

Classical Notes: An Out of the Ordinary performance brings its reward for Irish opera

Music Dick O'Riordan 2 hours ago
A livestream of Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor from the Staatsoper Hambur as part of Operavision

Classical Notes: OperaVision puts Europe’s young fans on the right track

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1