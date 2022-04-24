Album reviews: Fontaines DC are back with a noisy bang

POST-PUNK: Fontaines DC, Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)

Fontaines DC refuse to rest on their laurels. Skinty Fia is their third album in three years and comes hot on the heels of a Grammy nomination (for their second album, A Hero’s Death) and many other plaudits. Their third outing signifies a growing body of work that continues to reference their cultural influences and inspirations (literature, Ireland, emigration) while also highlighting...