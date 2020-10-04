Album reviews: Denise Chaila, Matt Berninger, Ailbhe Reddy

HIP-HOP/SOUL

Denise Chaila: Go Bravely (Narolane Records)

Pitched as a mixtape (“a patchwork collection of . . . affirmations and declarations from every part of me that refused to lie down and give up,” says Limerick’s Denise Chaila) and not an album, there is nonetheless a coherence here that many artists would crave. Sonically textured, empathetically produced and featuring intuitive, nuanced wordplay (the audacious smarts of Ri Ra, Anseo and...