Album reviews: Chrissie Hynde, Del Amitri and Billie Marten

Chrissie Hynde

Standing in the Doorway – Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan (BMG)

You would have to wonder why the Pretenders’ singer and songwriter took so long to cover a batch of Bob Dylan compositions. Aside from months in lockdown during 2020, Chrissie Hynde says the primary trigger was Dylan’s new track Murder Most Foul, which acted as a collaborative starting point for her and the Pretenders’ guitarist James Walbourne. The...