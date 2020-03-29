Album reviews: Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Morrissey

ELECTRO-POP
Childish Gambino/Donald Glover Presents: 3.15.20 (Asthmatic Kitty)
Childish Gambino is the nom de plume of US actor/writer Donald Glover, yet the decision has been made to release two versions of the same album: under the stage name as a comparatively standard 12-track record, and under Glover’s name as a continuous sequence of music. The difference, one presumes, is a marketing one, with the former ripe for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team