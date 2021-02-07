Album reviews: Celeste, Foo Fighters and the Staves

POP/SOUL

Celeste: Not Your Muse (Polydor)

A year to the month after she performed at the BRIT Awards, Celeste Epiphany Waite has finally released the debut album that was pitched in early 2020 as her breakthrough. Time, however, can be either a healer or a killer, and on Not Your Muse it is Celeste’s shortcomings that are displayed more than her virtues. Lyrically the songs are often quite...