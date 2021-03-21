Album reviews: Brian Crosby, [Indistinct Chatter] and For Those I Love

Brian Crosby

Imbrium (Self-released)

Leaving the democratic limitations of a band can often be the liberation a musician requires to truly be themselves. That Brian Crosby departed one of Ireland’s most successful groups (Bell X1) for Berlin to become a soundtrack/ambient composer in 2008 tells you something about his personal sense of adventure and creative reach, yet it has taken until now for a debut solo album to appear. Luckily, Imbrium...