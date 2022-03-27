Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Album reviews: Aldous Harding struggles to find a fresh sound on latest offering

The New Zealand singer/songwriter has her moments, but ultimately owes too much to her creative influences of David Bowie and PJ Harvey

Tony Clayton-Lea
27th March, 2022
Album reviews: Aldous Harding struggles to find a fresh sound on latest offering
Aldous Harding: her true self has remained somewhat hidden over the years

INDIE FOLK/ROCK: Aldous Harding, Warm Chris (4AD)

New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding might be front and centre of her albums, but her true self has remained somewhat hidden over the years, with an early tendency for abstract lyricism not helping to enlighten matters. So it continues with her fourth album, which seems to channel everyone but Harding herself. Lying in wait throughout the songs, sometimes understated, sometimes shameless,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tipperary electropop artist Eoin Hally, best known until now as frontman of the band Pale Rivers. Picture: Alexander Blair Photography

Rhythm Nation: Vale

Music Andrew Lynch
Pressure Machine, The Killers’ seventh studio album, is a marked cut above previous releases.

Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers

Music Tony Clayton-Lea
Julia Doyle, soprano, will feature in Handel’s opera Acis and Galatea from St Patrick’s Hall in Dublin Castle on Friday as part of Dublin HandelFest. Picture: Louise O’Dwyer

Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest

Music Dick O'Riordan
Paddy Casey is putting out a double album, despite the belief that albums have ‘gone the way of the dodo’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’

Music Andrea Cleary

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1