Album reviews: Aldous Harding struggles to find a fresh sound on latest offering

INDIE FOLK/ROCK: Aldous Harding, Warm Chris (4AD)

New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding might be front and centre of her albums, but her true self has remained somewhat hidden over the years, with an early tendency for abstract lyricism not helping to enlighten matters. So it continues with her fourth album, which seems to channel everyone but Harding herself. Lying in wait throughout the songs, sometimes understated, sometimes shameless,...