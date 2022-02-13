Subscribe Today
A new biopic of Janet Jackson’s extraordinary life shows her strength and dignity in the face of severe challenges

There are far too many elisions and careful avoidances in this documentary, which is a pity, but it’s also a defiant reappraisal of Jackson’s work and career

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
13th February, 2022
Janet Jackson: even though hers is a most extraordinary life, she is still playing second fiddle to her family and the long shadow cast by them. Picture: Getty

Career resurrections in pop music are hard to effect, and that’s particularly the case when your surname is Jackson.

Few stars have endured so many major setbacks that were not of their making, but changed the course of their careers, as Janet Jackson. Her career was derailed by two events: the stream of allegations of abuse against her brother Michael, then the world’s most famous pop star, and the 2004 Super Bowl, in...

