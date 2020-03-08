Why the Citroën Ami could be urban dwellers’ new best friend

Mobility in cities is one of the hot topics around Europe right now. One thing that most governments agree on is that major cities must become ultra-low or zero-emission zones for the health of the citizens. Greener public transport and better investment in cycling infrastructure is a must, but in some cases, people will still need or want to use cars.
That should mean electric cars. Yet you’ll struggle to find a car manufacturer that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team