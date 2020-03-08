Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Why the Citroën Ami could be urban dwellers’ new best friend

Not a car but a ‘quadricycle’, the Ami has a modest 8hp electric motor (top speed: 45km/h) and can be driven by people as young as 14 without a licence

8th March, 2020
3
The new Citroën Ami: relatively cheap, easy to buy and, of course, electric

Mobility in cities is one of the hot topics around Europe right now. One thing that most governments agree on is that major cities must become ultra-low or zero-emission zones for the health of the citizens. Greener public transport and better investment in cycling infrastructure is a must, but in some cases, people will still need or want to use cars.

That should mean electric cars. Yet you’ll struggle to find a car manufacturer that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Practical Passat deserves to pass out SUVs

The current model of the longtime Volkswagen favourite is sensible, comfortable and economical in a range that will suit nearly everyone

Shane O’Donoghue | 33 minutes ago

BMW’s new SUVs are fast but behind the eco-friendly times

BMW’s latest high-powered SUVs, the X5 M and X6 M, are unique among their elite peers as they offer no hybrid option and have no plans to do so

Matt Robinson | 33 minutes ago

Porsche GTS 4.0 has the sound to match the vision

The GTS 4.0 versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman are a joy to drive - and to listen to

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago