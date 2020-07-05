VW’s ‘fastback’ fits the bill for sleek elegance

The Arteon is Volkswagen’s range-topping car, sitting below the Touareg in the line-up, but above the Passat. It’s a large five-door hatchback or “fastback”, according to the marketing people – tracing its lineage back to the Passat CC.

Launched in 2008, the Passat CC was a sleeker alternative to the conventional four-door saloon, and Volkswagen has been evolving the idea further from its source material ever since.

It has just...